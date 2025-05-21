Justice Dept. investigating former New York Gov. Cuomo over pandemic testimony, AP source says

The inquiry also subjects the department to claims that it is pursuing retribution against political adversaries. The new leader of the U.S. attorney's office in Washington, Jeanine Pirro, ran unsuccessfully against Cuomo for New York attorney general in 2006 and has been a harsh critic in the years since, publicly accusing him of a coverup of nursing home deaths. The Justice Department separately has launched a mortgage fraud investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James, who sued Trump for civil fraud.