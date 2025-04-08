Justice Department will narrow its focus on crypto-related enforcement

It's the latest move by the Trump administration to try to boost the cryptocurrency industry while undoing the Biden administration's efforts to crack down on wrongdoers in the industry. The Trump administration's effort has included a similar shift in crypto-related enforcement priorities at the Securities and Exchange Commission. Blanche's memo is part of a larger move by the Justice Department to step back from certain white-collar enforcement to align with President Donald Trump's priorities of tackling illegal immigration, gangs and drug crimes.