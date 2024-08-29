Wires

Justice Department watchdog finds FBI failed to report all child sex abuse allegations to law enforcement agencies

Justice Department watchdog finds FBI failed to report all child sex abuse allegations to law enforcement agencies.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
August 29, 2024 at 3:01PM

WASHINGTON — Justice Department watchdog finds FBI failed to report all child sex abuse allegations to law enforcement agencies.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Donald Trump asks federal court to intervene in his hush money case in bid to overturn his conviction, delay sentencing

Donald Trump asks federal court to intervene in his hush money case in bid to overturn his conviction, delay sentencing.

Wires

AP source says wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has agreed to a 4-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers

Wires

Florida executes man convicted of killing college freshman and raping the student's sister in a national forest