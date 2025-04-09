Justice Department suggests federal agencies are free to blacklist law firm despite judge's order

U.S. District Judge John Bates last month temporarily blocked provisions of a Trump executive order against the firm of Jenner & Block that called for the firm's employees to be denied access to federal buildings and for federal contracts held by the firm or its clients to be reviewed and terminated. The firm is among several prominent ones subject in recent weeks to similarly worded executive orders by the Republican president; some, like Jenner & Block, have sued over the orders, and others have reached settlements to avert being sanctioned by the White House.