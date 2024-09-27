Justice Department sues Alabama saying state is purging voter rolls too close to election

Republican Secretary of State Wes Allen in August announced an initiative ''to remove noncitizens registered to vote in Alabama.'' More than 3,000 people who had been previously issued noncitizen identification numbers will have their voter registration status made inactive and flagged for possible removal from the voter rolls. The Justice Department said both native-born and naturalized U.S. citizens, who are eligible to vote, received the letters saying their voting status was being made inactive.