Justice Department seeks death penalty for man who killed fellow supermax inmate

Petty, 56, was serving a life sentence at ADX Florence, the highest-security federal prison in the U.S., when prosecutors say he killed a fellow inmate in the same unit in 2020. He was sentenced to life in prison in 2002 for killing another fellow inmate after being locked up for a 1998 bank robbery conviction. He was also convicted in 2015 of attacking two prison librarians and a case manager who were delivering books to his cell, prosecutors said.