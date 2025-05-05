Justice Department plans to investigate prosecutor's office in Minnesota's most populous county

MINNEAPOLIS — The U.S. Department of Justice has opened an investigation of the prosecutor's office in Minnesota's most populous county after its leader directed her staff to consider racial disparities as one factor when negotiating plea deals.
Harmeet Dhillon, a Republican lawyer who's the new director of the agency's Civil Rights Division, announced the investigation in a social media post Saturday night.
Dhillon posted a letter from Attorney General Pam Bondi to Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, dated Friday. It said the investigation would focus on whether Moriarty's office ''engages in the illegal consideration of race in its prosecutorial decision-making.''
The letter, released to The Associated Press by the Justice Department on Monday, said the investigation was triggered by a new policy adopted by the county attorney that has come under conservative fire in recent weeks.
That policy, which was leaked to local media last month, says racial disparities harm the community, so prosecutors should consider the ''whole person, including their racial identity and age,'' as part of their overall analysis.
Moriarty's office got the Justice Department letter via email on Monday, the county attorney's spokesperson, Daniel Borgertpoepping, said in a statement.
''Our office will cooperate with any resulting investigation and we're fully confident our policy complies with the law,'' he said.
Moriarty, a former public defender, was elected in 2022 as the Minneapolis area and the country were still reeling from the death of George Floyd, a Black man, under the knee of a white officer. She promised to make police more accountable and change the culture of a prosecutors' office that she believed had long overemphasized punishment without addressing the root causes of crime.