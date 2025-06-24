Justice Department official suggested ignoring court orders on deportations, whistleblower claims

The whistleblower filing from Reuveni's lawyers describes a Justice Department meeting in March after Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act over what he claimed was an invasion by the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. The filing alleges that Bove raised the possibility that a court might block the deportations before they could be carried out. Reuveni claims Bove used a profanity, saying the department would need to consider telling the courts "f— you," and ''ignore any such order,'' according to the filing.