WASHINGTON — Justice Department moves to dismiss 2020 election interference case against Donald Trump after his presidential victory.
Justice Department moves to dismiss 2020 election interference case against Donald Trump after his presidential victory
Justice Department moves to dismiss 2020 election interference case against Donald Trump after his presidential victory.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 25, 2024 at 6:23PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Walmart becomes the latest - and biggest - company to pull back back on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives
Walmart becomes the latest - and biggest - company to pull back back on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.