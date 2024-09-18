BALTIMORE — Justice Department lawsuit says Baltimore bridge collapse was 'entirely avoidable' and seeks $100M in cleanup costs.
Justice Department lawsuit says Baltimore bridge collapse was 'entirely avoidable' and seeks $100M in cleanup costs
Justice Department lawsuit says Baltimore bridge collapse was 'entirely avoidable' and seeks $100M in cleanup costs.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 18, 2024 at 2:31PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
New York Yankees clinch playoff spot by beating Seattle Mariners 2-1 in 10 innings.