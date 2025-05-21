WASHINGTON — Justice Department is investigating whether ex-NY Gov. Cuomo lied to Congress in COVID-19 testimony, AP source says.
Justice Department is investigating whether ex-NY Gov. Cuomo lied to Congress in COVID-19 testimony, AP source says
Justice Department is investigating whether ex-NY Gov. Cuomo lied to Congress in COVID-19 testimony, AP source says.
The Associated Press
May 21, 2025 at 2:45AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Justice Department is investigating whether ex-NY Gov. Cuomo lied to Congress in COVID-19 testimony, AP source says
Justice Department is investigating whether ex-NY Gov. Cuomo lied to Congress in COVID-19 testimony, AP source says.