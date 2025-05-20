Justice Department investigates Chicago's hiring practices after mayor touts Black hires

The U.S. Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation into hiring practices at the city of Chicago, according to a letter shared on social media and sent to the Chicago mayor's office.
The probes announcement Monday came a day after Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke at a Chicago church to outline his vision for the remainder of his term. During the speech, Johnson praised the number of Black people in top positions in his administration. The speech garnered immediate attention on social media, including calls from conservatives and others to investigate.
The DOJ's Civil Rights Division shared its investigation notice on Monday, citing Johnson's comments to the congregation Sunday as the trigger for a pattern or practice investigation into whether the city has habitually violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race.
''Considering these remarks, I have authorized an investigation to determine whether the City of Chicago is engaged in a pattern or practice of discrimination as set forth above," the letter signed by Assistant Attorney General for Harmeet K. Dhillon said. "If these kind of hiring decisions are being made for top-level positions in your administration, then it begs the question whether such decisions are also being made for lower-level positions.''
The investigation fits with the Trump administration's larger realignment of how federal agencies view and fight discrimination. It's also part of a larger remaking of the department's civil rights division, which saw a wave of departures as the administration outlined its priorities.
Historically, the civil rights division has investigated claims of discrimination against minorities, monitoring police departments, housing providers and voting rights. These probes are not criminal investigations. They look for a pattern of discrimination and are often settled through court-approved agreements. These consent decrees create a set of required changes that must be met for oversight and monitoring to end.
Dhillon told The Associated Press Tuesday that she does not see the administration's priorities as a shift.
''I would say that it's our view that all racial discrimination is illegal in the United States. And I think it's fair to say the prior administration only looked at that from a particular angle,'' she said. ''I think that we are taking a step back and taking a broader view, which is what is required under these statutes.''