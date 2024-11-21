Justice Department finds a pattern of misconduct by police in Trenton, New Jersey

In another instance, a Black woman was in her parked car on a Trenton street in 2022 when a male friend approached her to talk. An officer noticed him take something from his bag and concluded the woman must have been buying drugs. Officers drove the wrong way down a one-way street. The man ran and another officer opened the woman's car door and grabbed her by the wrist. She asked what was going on and the officer used a vulgarity to tell her to get out of the car and threatened to pepper spray her. The police found no drugs and an arresting officer said he didn't know why she had been stopped.