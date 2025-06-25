Justice Department closes investigation into Muslim-centered community near Dallas

AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Department of Justice has closed a federal civil rights investigation into a Muslim-centered planned community around one of the state's largest mosques near Dallas without filing any charges or lawsuits.
The Justice Department had opened the investigation after U.S. Sen. John Cornyn called for it, arguing that the development could discriminate against Christian and Jews.
The developers of the proposed EPIC City community tied to the East Plano Islamic Center, have complained they are being bullied by multiple federal and state investigations because they are Muslim.
A June 13 Justice Department letter to Community Capital Partners, the group developing the project, noted the department is closing the investigation.
''CCP has affirmed that all will be welcome in any future development,'' the letter said. The group wrote that they plan to revise and develop marketing materials to reinforce that message.
A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment further. The letter was first reported Wednesday by the Dallas Morning News.
Community Capital Partners had said the development would adhere to the Fair Housing Act and any other state and federal guidelines, and that the community would be open to members of all religions.
The federal investigation had escalated pressure on the proposed EPIC City, which has faced steady criticism and multiple investigations. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and other GOP state officials have claimed the group is trying to create a community that excludes non-Muslims and would impose Islamic law on residents.