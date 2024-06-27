WASHINGTON — Justice Department charges nearly 200 people in health care fraud schemes totaling $2.7 billion in false claims.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media KARE anchor Jason Hackett wanted to come out on air. Minnesota felt like the right place to do it.
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media KARE anchor Jason Hackett wanted to come out on air. Minnesota felt like the right place to do it.
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media KARE anchor Jason Hackett wanted to come out on air. Minnesota felt like the right place to do it.
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media KARE anchor Jason Hackett wanted to come out on air. Minnesota felt like the right place to do it.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune