Wires

Justice Department charges man suspected of shooting of 2 Minnesota lawmakers with federal murder, stalking offenses

Justice Department charges man suspected of shooting of 2 Minnesota lawmakers with federal murder, stalking offenses.

The Associated Press
June 16, 2025 at 4:25PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Justice Department charges man suspected of shooting of 2 Minnesota lawmakers with federal murder, stalking offenses.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Justice Department charges man suspected of shooting of 2 Minnesota lawmakers with federal murder, stalking offenses

Justice Department charges man suspected of shooting of 2 Minnesota lawmakers with federal murder, stalking offenses.

Wires

Prosecutor says suspect in Minnesota shooting went to 4 homes as he sought to kill lawmakers but some were not home

Wires

New Jersey's Supreme Court rules the state can have a grand jury investigate allegations of sexual abuse by clergy