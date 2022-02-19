STATE COLLEGE, PA. — Jack Perbix scored two goals, one an empty-netter, and Justen Close made a career-high 37 saves as the No. 5 Gophers hockey team edged Penn State 3-1 on Friday night at Pegular Ice Arena.

It was the fifth straight win for Minnesota (20-11, 15-6 Big Ten) and the Gophers' first in the past nine games in what for them has been Unhappy Valley.

Rhett Pitlick put the Gophers ahead 1-0 at 6:42 of the first period. Defenseman Sam Rossini, who rejoined the team in midseason, took a shot from the left point, with the rebound going to Pitlick in the slot. He spun around and shot blindly into the far left corner to continue his recent surge.

The freshman forward has a five-game points streak, which includes his first four goals of the season.

With only 59 seconds left in the opening period, Ryan Kirwan of the Nittany Lions tied the score at 1-all. Colin Schmidt won a puck battle along the end boards and fed the puck to Kirwan, whose quick shot from in front beat Justen Close.

Minnesota regained the lead when fourth line forward Jack Perbix scored on a soft, but well-placed shot with 4:38 left in the second. It was his first goal since Jan. 8. It came after a Penn State turnover on an ill-advised pass across ice in its own end.

Perbix, a junior from Elk River, got his second goal with 6.4 seconds to play. Penn State (14-16-1, 5-15-1) had pulled goalie Liam Souliere, who had 32 saves, with 1:40 left.

Three, four times, the Gophers chipped the puck out of their zone. And the last time they did, Blake McLaughlin and Perbix had a 2-0 break. McLaughlin had the puck, but unselfishly passed the puck to Perbix for the easy goal. The assist, though, gave McLaughlin, a senior, his 100th career point (36 goals, 64 assists) in 134 games.

Earlier in the day, Close was named to the watch list for the Mike Richter Award, given annually to the nation's top goalie.

Into this series, the native of Kindersley, Saskatchewan, ranked seventh nationally — and first in the Big Ten — with a 1.91 goals-against average and 11th in Division I with a .924 save percentage.

He is 8-3 since taking over for Jack LaFontaine, last season's winner of the award, who unexpectedly signed Jan. 9 with the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes.