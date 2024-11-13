Just Eat Takeaway sells Grubhub for $650 million, just 3 years after buying the app for $7.3 billion

Amsterdam-based Just Eat Takeaway.com acknowledged Wednesday that it had been ''actively exploring'' the partial or full sale of Grubhub for some time, citing prior announcements from the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com added that selling Grubhub to Wonder would increase growth, cash generation and support investment in countries where it "has the greatest competitive advantage.'' Beyond the U.S. the company currently operates in 18 other countries.