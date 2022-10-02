A Chinese billionaire and a young woman who alleged he raped her at her Minneapolis apartment when she was a University of Minnesota student have agreed to settle her lawsuit, just as the trial was set to begin Monday in Hennepin County District Court.

Richard Liu, founder and chair of JD.com, a giant Chinese e-commerce retailer, was accused in the suit by former U student Jingyao Liu of rape after a 2018 dinner party she had been invited to attend with a group of Chinese businessmen in Uptown. Richard Liu claimed the sex was consensual.

The parties released a joint statement late Saturday saying they had agreed "to set aside their differences, and settle their legal dispute in order to avoid further pain."

The statement said the 2018 incident had "resulted in a misunderstanding that has consumed public attention and brought profound suffering to the parties and their families."

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed, and a spokesman for the defense team said the parties would have no further comment.

Twelve jurors were chosen for the trial Thursday and Friday, as Richard Liu, 48, and his wife looked on in the courtroom. Jingyao Liu, now 25 and in graduate school in St. Louis, was not present.

Richard Liu was arrested by Minneapolis police shortly after the incident four years ago, but was released a short time later. The Hennepin County attorney's office looked at possible charges but concluded it would be unable to prove the accusation.

Check startribune.com for further developments in this story.