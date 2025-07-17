WASHINGTON — Just 1 in 4 US adults say Trump's policies have helped them, a new AP-NORC poll finds.
Just 1 in 4 US adults say Trump's policies have helped them, a new AP-NORC poll finds
Just 1 in 4 US adults say Trump's policies have helped them, a new AP-NORC poll finds.
The Associated Press
July 17, 2025 at 11:01AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Catholic Church officials say 2 people were killed in Israeli strike on Gaza's only Catholic church
Catholic Church officials say 2 people were killed in Israeli strike on Gaza's only Catholic church.