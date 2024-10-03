Jury to begin deliberating Friday in first Minneapolis Bloods racketeering case to go to trial

Mignanelli said Michael Burrell fired the first shots in an encounter that included a dozen firearms being discharged. Burrell was shot in his buttocks during the exchange and Solomon fired into the back of a Chevy Tahoe that prosecutors said contained Banks in the passenger seat. Banks was killed after being struck by a single bullet to his head. Mignanelli said forensic scientists concluded the bullet in Banks’ head was fired by the same gun used to fire other spent cartridges linked to Solomon. But Plunkett disputed whether the bullet that killed Banks was fired by his client.