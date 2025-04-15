Jury selection to begin in Harvey Weinstein's retrial

Weinstein, 73, is being retried on two charges from his original trial. He is accused of raping an aspiring actor in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performing a criminal sex act by forcing oral sex on a movie and TV production assistant in 2006. He is also charged with one count of criminal sex act based on an allegation from a woman who was not a part of the original trial. That woman, who has not been named publicly, alleges Weinstein forced oral sex on her at a Manhattan hotel.