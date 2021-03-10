The trial of Derek Chauvin in the death late last spring of George Floyd resumed Wednesday morning with attorneys and the judge taking up jury selection after sorting out some pretrial motions.

A woman of color and two white men were picked for the jury Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court, while six others were quizzed and dismissed.

While more jury candidates are being brought in to the courtroom one by one for questioning, the Court of Appeals could intervene at any moment and halt a murder trial that is being livestreamed and televised around the world from downtown Minneapolis.

The first would-be juror said he was not so worried about being on the jury during a pandemic or troubled by all the security in place around the Hennepin County Government, but how a trial poised to eat up most of April might impact the timing of his wedding, set for May 1 in Florida.

"If I am part of this jury, then I will not be getting married on that date," he said before drawing chuckles with "that is me answering, not my fiancée."

The man, who is white and works in sales data, is a father who enjoys sports and music, and has never been part of a jury. He said he didn't have much of a response to being summoned until he learned it was Chauvin's trial.

This week's trial of Derek Chauvin has drawn protesters outside the Hennepin County Government Center. Credit: Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune

"That changed a little bit, where I obviously know the gravity about this case and when I read the first line about this case I took a step back and went 'Whoa, this is a big deal,'" he said. "The magnitude of this case is what struck me."

He said he saw the video of Floyd's death and reacted negatively. He answered on his questionnaire that he understood Floyd was "under the influence and somewhat unruly."

When pressed by Chauvin's attorney Eric Nelson on why he believed that, the juror said: "I'm assuming when someone is in handcuffs they're in handcuffs for a reason."

The morning began with a motion by Nelson to bar anticipated key witness Donald Williams from testifying as an expert about his martial arts expertise. Williams was among vocal bystanders captured on a Facebook video pleading with Chauvin to remove his knee from Floyd's neck.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in the May 25 killing of Floyd, who died after the white officer knelt on his neck for more than 9 minutes while two other officers pinned the Black man down and a fourth kept watch at the intersection of E. 38th Street and S. Chicago Avenue.

Nelson said that while he understands that Williams was clearly at the scene and can testify to what he witnessed, he should not be able to assess whether the restraint Chauvin placed on Floyd was legitimate.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank said that Williams, who began wrestling at age 13, has trained in mixed martial arts for more than 10 years, has at least 18 professional fights to his credit and has trained alongside police officers in use of force techniques.

"Anyone who has seen the [bystander] video knows what we were talking about," Frank said. "He was so vocal because he knew the seriousness of this. He knew that Mr. Chauvin was killing this man. He knew this was very dangerous."

District Judge Peter Cahill ruled that Williams is entitled to testify about his martial arts training, as well as the hold he observed, and his belief that it went on too long. He won't be allowed to speak as a medical expert and address what caused Floyd's death, the judge said.

Nelson also sought to exclude any reference to a "blue wall of silence" or other instance of police conspiring to not cooperate. Frank said that although "by and large the Minneapolis Police Department and its personnel have been professional and cooperative," they should not be prohibited from raising the issue of bias.

Cahill said the term an instance of "loaded rhetorical devices" similar to "the thin blue line" and said he's not likely to allow the term, but will visit the issue at trial when necessary.

On Tuesday, Special Attorney for the State Steven Schleicher and Nelson asked prospective jurors several questions about their ability to be impartial, their knowledge of the case and feelings about a widely watched witness video showing Floyd's arrest. They also were quizzed about their impressions about how Minneapolis police treat Black suspects and about the Black Lives Matter social justice movement.

Jury selection will last until 14 jurors have been seated, two of them alternates, unless the Court of Appeals orders him to stop. Opening statements and testimony begin March 29 and could last up to a month.

Prosecutors argued Monday that the entire trial should be suspended since Nelson has asked the Minnesota Supreme Court to intervene. The Court of Appeals decided Friday that Cahill was wrong to reject a February request by prosecutors to reinstate third-degree murder to Chauvin's case.

The court ordered him to reconsider the request, but Nelson is asking the state Supreme Court to review the Court of Appeals decision, throwing the trial schedule in doubt.

Attorney General Keith Ellison's office called the Court of Appeals on Monday and filed a motion asking it to postpone the trial, but no guidance was given by the end of Tuesday.

This week's trial of Derek Chauvin has drawn protesters outside the Hennepin County Government Center. Credit: Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune

Adding the third-degree murder charge to the case, considered by some as a middle ground of culpability, would give jurors another option to convict Chauvin.

Former officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are set to go on trial together Aug. 23 on charges of aiding and abetting and murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482