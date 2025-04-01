Jury selection begins in Karen Read's retrial over the death of her Boston police boyfriend

As they did at the first trial, prosecutors will try to convince jurors that Read’s actions were intentional. They are expected to call witnesses who will describe how the couple’s relationship had begun to sour before O’Keefe’s death. Among them will be his brother, who testified during the first trial that the couple regularly argued over such matters as what Read fed O’Keefe’s children, and that he witnessed a 2021 fight the couple had in Cape Cod over how his brother treated her. The brother’s wife testified that Read told her the couple fought in Aruba after she caught O’Keefe kissing another woman.