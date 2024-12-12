OXFORD, Miss. — Jury says it cannot reach verdict on man charged with killing a University of Mississippi student in 2022.
Jury says it cannot reach verdict on man charged with killing a University of Mississippi student in 2022
Jury says it cannot reach verdict on man charged with killing a University of Mississippi student in 2022.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 12, 2024 at 2:30AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
No undercover FBI employees were present at the Capitol riot, watchdog says, knocking down conspiracy theories
No undercover FBI employees were present at the Capitol riot, watchdog says, knocking down conspiracy theories.