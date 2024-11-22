2 convicted in human smuggling case after Indian family froze to death on US-Canada border

Rajinder Singh, 51, testified that he made over $400,000 smuggling over 500 people through the same network that included Patel and Shand. Singh said most of the people he smuggled came from Gujarat state. He said the migrants would often pay smugglers about $100,000 to get them from India to the U.S., where they would work to pay off their debts at low-wage jobs in cities around the country. Singh said the smugglers would run their finances through ''hawala,'' an informal money transfer system that relies on trust.