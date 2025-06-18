Wires

Jury reaches verdict in Karen Read murder trial over death of her Boston police officer boyfriend

Jury reaches verdict in Karen Read murder trial over death of her Boston police officer boyfriend.

The Associated Press
June 18, 2025 at 6:44PM

DEDHAM, Mass. — Jury reaches verdict in Karen Read murder trial over death of her Boston police officer boyfriend.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Jury finds Karen Read not guilty of second-degree murder, guilty of drunk driving in death of police officer boyfriend

Jury finds Karen Read not guilty of second-degree murder, guilty of drunk driving in death of police officer boyfriend.

Wires

US regulators approve the world's only twice-a-year shot to prevent HIV

Wires

Jury reaches verdict in Karen Read murder trial over death of her Boston police officer boyfriend