WASHINGTON — Jury finds Rubén Oseguera, son of Mexican cartel leader 'El Mencho,' guilty of violent role in drug trafficking plot.
Jury finds Rubén Oseguera, son of Mexican cartel leader 'El Mencho,' guilty of violent role in drug trafficking plot
Jury finds Rubén Oseguera, son of Mexican cartel leader 'El Mencho,' guilty of violent role in drug trafficking plot.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 20, 2024 at 8:38PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Arizona Supreme Court rules nearly 98,000 people whose citizenship documents hadn't been confirmed can vote in all races
Arizona Supreme Court rules nearly 98,000 people whose citizenship documents hadn't been confirmed can vote in all races.