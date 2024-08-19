GALVESTON, Texas — Jury finds parents of Texas student accused of killing 10 people in 2018 school shooting not negligent.
Jury finds parents of Texas student accused of killing 10 people in 2018 school shooting not negligent
Jury finds parents of Texas student accused of killing 10 people in 2018 school shooting not negligent.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
August 19, 2024 at 11:39PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Rescue crews are seen unloading a body bag from one of the ships searching the remains of a sunken superyacht off Sicily
Rescue crews are seen unloading a body bag from one of the ships searching the remains of a sunken superyacht off Sicily.