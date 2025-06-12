Jury finds New Orleans police officer who shot and killed puppy violated rights but has immunity

NEW ORLEANS — A jury in federal court ruled that a New Orleans police officer who shot and killed a puppy had violated its owners' constitutional rights but was shielded from punishment under qualified immunity because of his government role, according to the plaintiffs' attorney William Most.
The jury awarded $10,000 in damages for emotional distress to the puppy's owners, to be paid by the city, Most said. An additional $400 was awarded for the rescue dog's market value.
The jury found that the city held a degree of liability tied to the officer's actions but was not ultimately responsible for the killing of Apollo the puppy, Most said. The jury ruled the officer violated state laws of negligence and wrongful destruction of property. The jury also found the owners and Burmaster's police partner had some liability in the dog's death, Most added.
''We are so glad to have justice for Apollo,'' Most said in a text message. ''We hope that this trial will achieve lasting change in the way the New Orleans Police Department trains its officers to handle animals they meet in the field.''
The city and police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Derrick Burmaster, the police officer, declined to comment.
The civil lawsuit arose after the 16-week old, 22-pound (10-kilogram) Catahoula Leopard puppy ran up to Burmaster when he and a police partner entered the couple's yard in response to a report of a domestic disturbance in 2021.
Burmaster, who has said he feared Apollo would bite him in the genitals, fired three shots at the puppy with one hand while covering his crotch with the other, court records show. Another larger adult dog had barked and moved toward Burmaster's colleague, who stepped out of the yard before it reached him.
Police body camera shows Apollo died in the arms of his distraught owners, who later were diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, according to their lawyer.