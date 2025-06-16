DENVER — Jury finds MyPillow founder Mike Lindell defamed former employee for a leading voting equipment company.
Jury finds MyPillow founder Mike Lindell defamed former employee for a leading voting equipment company
Jury finds MyPillow founder Mike Lindell defamed former employee for a leading voting equipment company.
The Associated Press
June 16, 2025 at 10:45PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
White House says Trump to leave G7 meeting in Canada early to return to Washington amid Mideast tensions
White House says Trump to leave G7 meeting in Canada early to return to Washington amid Mideast tensions.