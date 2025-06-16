Jury finds MyPillow founder defamed former employee for a leading voting equipment company

Lindell said his beliefs that the 2020 election was tainted by fraud were influenced by watching the 2020 HBO documentary ''Kill Chain'' and by the views of Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn. In an interview for a documentary Lindell made in 2021, Flynn said foreign interference was going to happen in U.S. elections, and Lindell said he had no reason to doubt the claim since Flynn had worked for both political parties in intelligence.