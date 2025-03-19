Jury finds Greenpeace must pay hundreds of millions in case over Dakota Access protest activities

MANDAN, N.D. — A North Dakota jury on Wednesday found Greenpeace liable for defamation and other claims brought by a pipeline company in connection with protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline.
The nine-person jury awarded Dallas-based Energy Transfer and its subsidiary Dakota Access hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.
The lawsuit had accused Netherlands-based Greenpeace International, Greenpeace USA and funding arm Greenpeace Fund Inc. of defamation, trespass, nuisance, civil conspiracy and other acts.
When asked if Greenpeace plans to appeal, Senior Legal Adviser Deepa Padmanabha said, ‘’We know that this fight is not over.‘’
Padmanabha added that the organization’s work ‘’is never going stop,‘’ responding to questions about whether the damages amount would end Greenpeace in the United States.
‘‘That’s the really important message today, and we’re just walking out and we’re going to get together and figure out what our next steps are,‘’ Padmanabha said.
An email sent to spokespeople for Energy Transfer was not immediately returned.
