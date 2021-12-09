CHICAGO — Jury finds actor Jussie Smollett guilty on at least 1 of 6 counts he lied, staged racist, homophobic attack in Chicago.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Two juveniles dead after stolen SUV crashes in northeast Minneapolis during police pursuit
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Two juveniles dead after stolen SUV crashes in northeast Minneapolis during police pursuit
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Two juveniles dead after stolen SUV crashes in northeast Minneapolis during police pursuit
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Two juveniles dead after stolen SUV crashes in northeast Minneapolis during police pursuit
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Two juveniles dead after stolen SUV crashes in northeast Minneapolis during police pursuit
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Two juveniles dead after stolen SUV crashes in northeast Minneapolis during police pursuit
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune