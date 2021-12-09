CHICAGO — Jury finds actor Jussie Smollett guilty on 5 counts of staging racist, anti-gay attack in Chicago, lying to police.
Minneapolis Two juveniles dead after stolen SUV crashes in northeast Minneapolis during police pursuit
