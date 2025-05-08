GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jury fails to reach verdict in trial of Michigan officer who shot Patrick Lyoya, a Congolese immigrant, at traffic stop.
Jury fails to reach verdict in trial of Michigan officer who shot Patrick Lyoya, a Congolese immigrant, at traffic stop
Jury fails to reach verdict in trial of Michigan officer who shot Patrick Lyoya, a Congolese immigrant, at traffic stop.
The Associated Press
May 8, 2025 at 1:57PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Jury fails to reach verdict in trial of Michigan officer who shot Patrick Lyoya, a Congolese immigrant, at traffic stop
Jury fails to reach verdict in trial of Michigan officer who shot Patrick Lyoya, a Congolese immigrant, at traffic stop.