Jurors began deliberations on Tuesday in the murder trial of Jamal Lindsey Smith, who is accused of shooting youth baseball coach Jay Boughton in a case of road rage on Hwy. 169 last summer.

Both the prosecution and defense have agreed that Smith was behind the wheel at the time of the shooting July 6, 2021, and he illegally possessed a firearm as a convicted felon. But in closing arguments, attorneys debated whether he pulled the trigger or if one of the passengers fired the deadly shot.

Smith is charged with first-degree murder, acting alone as the shooter or in aid of the crime. He's also charged with second-degree murder and a third count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Smith's attorney Emmett Donnelly said the state has presented no evidence that Smith was the shooter, only personal attacks on his character.

"He, like anyone of us, is entitled to an impartial, unbiased, unprejudiced, unjudgmental jury," Donnelly said.

Smith created videos of himself in possession of a .45 caliber handgun in the car hours before the shooting, but Donnelly said the backseat passenger, Brandon Smothers, also had a similar gun the day after the shooting. He argued that Smith didn't have exclusive access to the murder weapon.

During testimony Monday, Smith said that Smothers pulled the trigger from the backseat. Donnelly said Smith was not required to testify but he did, and Donnelly said that took courage.

Donnelly acknowledge that Boughton's death was "a terrible tragedy" while driving home with his son, Harrison.

"To have that life taken away is an absolutely devastating and unimaginable tragedy," Donnelly said. "The feelings that that evokes are strong."

But Donnelly asked the jury to reflect carefully on the evidence, not the emotion.

In his closing argument, prosecutor Dan Allard emphasized the impact of Boughton's tragic death.

"Jay Boughton loved baseball and his family. He loved coaching Harrison and his teammates," Allard said. "That's exactly what Mr. Boughton had been doing that night."

But rain cut the game short, so he drove home with his son.

"Mr. Boughton had no way of knowing that an encounter with the defendant would end in tragedy."

Allard said that it wouldn't make sense for a passenger to shoot in an instance of road rage, it would be the driver. He said Smith got angry when Boughton honked his horn and gave him the middle finger, as Harrison Boughton testified. So Smith drove alongside Boughton's vehicle, which MnDOT cams show. Allard said Smith rolled down the passenger window, aimed, fired "and killed a father in front of his son."

After the shooting, Smith kept driving and made his way to his girlfriend's house and eventually to a Minneapolis nightclub, according to evidence and testimony presented during the trial.

Two other drivers also reported Smith's dangerous driving that day: a Wisconsin motorist who said Smith pulled a gun on him hours before the shooting on Smith's drive from Chicago to the Twin Cities, and a Brooklyn Park man who saw Smith's car driving erratically on Hwy. 169 and called 911 to report Boughton's truck going in the ditch.

Allard said Smith's account isn't believable, taking particular issue with Smith's testimony that he thought the gunshot was thunder. "I mean, c'mon," Allard said.

He concluded that Smith killed an innocent man for no reason, and even if he didn't pull the trigger, he aided the murder: "Either way he's guilty."

The first-degree murder charge carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole.