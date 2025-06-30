Wires

Jury deliberations begin in Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial

Jury deliberations begin in Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial.

The Associated Press
June 30, 2025 at 3:32PM

NEW YORK — Jury deliberations begin in Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

UK police say Bob Vylan and Kneecap's performances at Glastonbury Festival are subject to a criminal investigation

UK police say Bob Vylan and Kneecap's performances at Glastonbury Festival are subject to a criminal investigation.

Wires

Jury deliberations begin in Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial

Wires

Trump administration finds Harvard failed to protect Jewish students, threatens to cut all funding