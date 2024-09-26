Memphis man gets life sentence for killing rapper Young Dolph

Cornelius Smith testified that rapper Yo Gotti's brother, Anthony ''Big Jook'' Mims, had put out a $100,000 hit on Young Dolph and had also put bounties on all the artists at Young Dolph's record label, Paper Route Empire. Smith said he and co-defendant Johnson set out on the morning of Nov. 17, 2021, ''looking for somebody'' and ''didn't know who we were going to catch."