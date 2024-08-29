Jury deliberates in first criminal trial linked to New Hampshire youth center abuse

Malavet did not testify at his four-day trial, and his attorneys called no witnesses. But jurors heard him deny the allegations Thursday during the testimony of a state police officer who had been authorized to secretly record her interview with him in April 2021. In a 45-minute excerpt played in court, Malavet said he did not have sex with Natasha Maunsell, who was 15 and 16 when she was held at the facility in 2001 and 2002.