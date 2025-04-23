Jury decides Norfolk Southern should pay for the $600 million settlement in 2023 Ohio derailment

The company that owned the railcar that caused the devastating East Palestine train derailment in 2023 won't have to help pay for the $600 million settlement Norfolk Southern agreed to with residents.
An Ohio jury decided Wednesday that GATX isn't liable for the settlement even though the failure of a bearing on its railcar carrying plastic pellets caused the pileup on Feb. 3, 2023. GATX has maintained Norfolk Southern operated and inspected the train and all the cars and was responsible for delivering the cargo safely.
''GATX is pleased with the trial outcome, which affirms what we have known for some time: Norfolk Southern alone is responsible for the derailment and resulting damage in East Palestine,'' the company said in a statement.
Norfolk Southern called the verdict disappointing but said it won't affect the railroad's commitments to everyone affected by the derailment.
''For more than two years, Norfolk Southern has paid the costs related to the derailment while acknowledging and acting on our own responsibility for the accident. Our belief has always been that other companies, like GATX, who share in that responsibility should also be held to account,'' the railroad said in a statement.
After the train derailed in East Palestine, an assortment of chemicals spilled and caught fire. Then three days later, officials blew open five tank cars filled with vinyl chloride because they feared those cars might explode, generating a massive black plume of smoke that spread over the area and forcing evacuations.
Norfolk Southern lost a similar lawsuit last year when it tried to force GATX and OxyVinyls, which made the vinyl chloride, to help pay for the environmental cleanup after the derailment that has cost the Atlanta-based railroad more than $1 billion. It made similar arguments in this trial.
These lawsuits have no effect on how much money residents or the village of East Palestine will receive from their settlements with the railroad. This cases only affect which company writes the check.