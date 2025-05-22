Jury convicts New York-Paris flight stowaway who slipped past gate agents

NEW YORK — A jury on Thursday convicted a woman who sneaked onto a flight from New York to Paris without a boarding pass by slipping past security and airline gate agents at John F. Kennedy International Airport last year.
The short trial of Svetlana Dali concluded with a guilty finding on a stowaway charge by jurors in federal court in Brooklyn. Jury selection and opening statements were both held on Tuesday.
The judge did not set a sentencing date.
Dali faces up to six months in prison, according to her sentencing guidelines. To date, she has been in custody for more than five months. Dali's lawyer did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking comment.
Surveillance video shows Dali, a 57-year-old Russian citizen with U.S. residency, glomming onto a group of ticketed passengers as they pass two Delta Air Lines staffers who were checking tickets and didn't appear to notice Dali. She then strolls with the group onto an air bridge to a plane bound for Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris.
Dali had initially been turned away from a security checkpoint at JFK by a Transportation Security Administration official after she was unable to show a boarding pass, court documents say. But she was able to sneak into a special security lane for airline employees and, masked by a large Air Europa flight crew, made it to an area where she was screened and patted down. Then she went to the Delta gate.
On the plane, she hid in a bathroom for several hours and wasn't discovered by Delta crew members until the plane was nearing Paris, court documents say. Crew members notified French authorities, who detained her before she entered customs at the Paris airport, according to court documents.
She was eventually flown back to New York and admitted to authorities that she got on the plane without a ticket and that she intentionally evaded security and Delta employees so she could avoid buying a ticket, court records said.