An Iron Range police officer and chaplain has been convicted of confronting a deer hunter and firing a shot into the ground while off-duty.

Kevin P. Greene, 49, was found guilty Thursday in St. Louis County District Court in Virginia of reckless discharge of a firearm, a felony, in connection with the incident on Sept. 23, 2020, next to Greene's home in Aurora. Jurors acquitted him of the other felony count, threats of violence.

Greene was charged by summons and is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Robert Friday on Feb. 28. A message was left with Greene's attorney seeking a response to the verdict.

Greene was on administrative leave during the course of his trial. He did not wear his uniform during the proceedings. The Police Department has yet to say whether Greene remains on the force.

The archery hunter, 52-year-old Thomas Carvelli Jr., said in an interview that the bullet came "within a few feet of my feet. It was very, very scary."

According to the criminal complaint and other court documents:

Carvelli, who lives near Eveleth and grew up in Gilbert, called 911 about 6:20 p.m. and said he parked his car intending to go onto state property and participate in Aurora's city deer hunt.

Greene confronted Carvelli and grabbed him by the neck. Carvelli then pushed Greene, who fired his off-duty handgun into the ground.

Greene called police dispatch and claimed Carvelli had "beat the [expletive] out of me," the complaint quoted Greene as saying.

Carvelli told police that Greene threatened to shoot him if he came around the neighborhood again.

Greene told police that he believed Carvelli had a history of burglary and started the conflict. He acknowledged that during the incident he "popped one into the ground" intentionally, he was quoted by the charges as saying.

The officer also acknowledged that he had been drinking before the incident, but he refused to be tested for intoxication.

Court records show that Greene, while living in Duluth, was convicted of drunken driving in 2001 in St. Louis County.

Along with being a police officer, Greene has been on the roster of the St. Louis County Law Enforcement Chaplaincy.

The chaplaincy's website says that "Pastor Greene completed his studies at Foundations International School of Ministry, [and] in 2011, he was certified as a police chaplain by the American Police Chaplains Association."

"Kevin is ... committed to serving all areas and members in the law enforcement community through discipleship and service," the chaplaincy website read.