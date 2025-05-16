Jury convicts ex-Tennessee House speaker and his aide in legislative mail scheme

The criminal charges center on a time after the pair's political freefall, while Casada was still a sitting lawmaker. The charges claim Cothren launched Phoenix Solutions with Smith's and Casada's knowledge and support. The trio claimed the firm was run by a ''Matthew Phoenix,'' as Phoenix Solutions and companies controlled by Casada and then-Rep. Robin Smith received roughly $52,000 in 2020 from the state in payments associated with the taxpayer-funded mailer program for lawmakers. A ''Matthew Phoenix'' signature ended up on an IRS tax document.