Jury convicts California judge of second-degree murder in wife's death, prosecutor's office says

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Jurors have convicted a Southern California judge of second-degree murder for fatally shooting his wife while the couple argued and watched television at home, a prosecutor's office says.
Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson, 74, was on trial for the 2023 death of his wife Sheryl.
Kimberly Edds, a spokesperson for Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer, said jurors reached their decision on the murder charge after beginning deliberations Monday afternoon. After the verdict was read, Ferguson was handcuffed and taken into custody, media outlet KNBC reported.
Authorities said Ferguson had been drinking when he and his wife began squabbling over family finances during dinner at a Mexican restaurant with their adult son. Prosecutors said the couple continued arguing after returning home and Ferguson reached for a gun he carried regularly in his ankle holster and shot his wife.
Ferguson did not deny shooting her, but had said it was an accident.
The verdict comes after a previous jury deadlocked in March and Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Eleanor J. Hunter declared a mistrial. Hunter has overseen the case to avoid a conflict of interest with the Superior Court in Orange County, where Ferguson presided over criminal cases until the shooting.
The case had roiled the legal community in the county, which is home to 3 million people between Los Angeles and San Diego.
Prosecutors said Ferguson had been drinking before he made a gun-like hand gesture toward his wife of 27 years during an argument they had at the restaurant on Aug. 3, 2023. Prosecutors said he later pulled out a gun when she chided him to do so after they had gone home and were watching television with their adult son Phillip.