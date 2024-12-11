Jury considers charges against man in killing of Ole Miss student

The final text message from Lee's phone was sent to a social media account belonging to Herrington at 6:03 a.m. from a spot near Herrington's apartment, McCutchen said Tuesday. A cellphone tower in another part of Oxford last located any signal from Lee's phone shortly before 7:30 a.m., the police chief said. A security camera showed Herrington moments later jogging out of a parking lot where Lee's car was abandoned, investigators testified earlier.