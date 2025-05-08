Jury begins deliberating in UK trial of men accused of felling Sycamore Gap tree

LONDON — Jurors began deliberating Thursday in the case of two men charged with cutting down the Sycamore Gap tree that once stood along the ancient Hadrian's Wall in northern England.
Daniel Graham, 39, and Adam Carruthers, 32, have pleaded not guilty to two counts each of criminal damage. The former friends each testified that they were at their separate homes that night and not involved.
Justice Christina Lambert told jurors in Newcastle Crown Court to take as long as they need to reach unanimous verdicts in the trial that began April 28.
The tree was not Britain's biggest or oldest, but it was prized for its picturesque setting along the ancient wall built by Emperor Hadrian in A.D. 122 to protect the northwest frontier of the Roman Empire.
The tree was long known to locals but achieved international fame in Kevin Costner's 1991 film ''Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves.'' It sat symmetrically between two hills along the historic wall and was a draw for tourists, landscape photographers and those taking selfies for social media.
Prosecutors said the tree's value exceeded 620,000 pounds ($830,000) and damage to the wall, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was assessed at 1,100 pounds.
Prosecutor Richard Wright told jurors in his closing argument that the men cut the tree down for ''a bit of a laugh'' in the dark of night during a blustery storm on Sept. 28, 2023, but had failed to realize the outrage they would spark in the "arboreal equivalent of mindless thuggery.''
''They woke up the morning after and soon realized — as the news media rolled in, as the outrage of the public became clear — it must have dawned on them that they couldn't see anyone else smiling,'' Wright said. ''Far from being the big men they thought they were, everyone else thought that they were rather pathetic.''