ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Jury awards three former Abu Ghraib detainees $42 million in civil trial, holds contractor responsible.
Jury awards three former Abu Ghraib detainees $42 million in civil trial, holds contractor responsible
Jury awards three former Abu Ghraib detainees $42 million in civil trial, holds contractor responsible.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 12, 2024 at 5:21PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Jury awards three former Abu Ghraib detainees $42 million in civil trial, holds contractor responsible
Jury awards three former Abu Ghraib detainees $42 million in civil trial, holds contractor responsible.