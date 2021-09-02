A St. Paul man was found not guilty on all charges of shooting at Minneapolis police officers during the unrest that followed George Floyd's killing this year.

Following a trial in July, a Hennepin County jury acquitted Jaleel K. Stallings, 29, of eight counts, including second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and second degree riot in connection with the May 30, 2020 incident. According to charges, police in an unmarked van patrolling the area of 15th Ave. S. and Lake Street fired 40mm marking rounds at Stallings—commonly known as rubber bullets—and he returned fire with a handgun before he was arrested.

Stallings' acquittal was first reported this week by the Minnesota Reformer, in an article which said he was struck in the chest by a marking round and returned fire in self-defense. He did not know that the projectiles were coming from officers because he could not see them in the unmarked white van, and surrendered once he discovered they were police. according to the Reformer.