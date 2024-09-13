Nation

Jurors help detain a man who flees a Maine courthouse in handcuffs

A man convicted of assaulting a child tried to flee a courthouse in Maine but two jurors and a detective quickly foiled the escape attempt.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 13, 2024 at 7:43PM

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — A man convicted of assaulting a child tried to flee a courthouse in Maine but two jurors and a detective quickly foiled the escape attempt.

Nicholas Carter, 31, on Wednesday ran out of the courthouse in Skowhegan while handcuffed. He had been found guilty of aggravated assault against a 14-month-old child, according to the Portland Press Herald.

A series of videos shows Carter racing down a hallway in the courthouse while still in handcuffs and dodging an individual who attempted to block him. He can then be seen fleeing the courthouse, chased by several other individuals.

Additional video shows Carter running across a parking lot and eventually appearing to trip and fall in a yard where two jurors and a detective apprehend him.

Carter had been found guilty after a three-day trial at the Somerset County Superior Courthouse.

A sentencing hearing for the aggravated assault conviction is expected in the coming weeks.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More
Nation

Hawaii wildfire victims made it just blocks before becoming trapped by flames, report says

The wind pushed flames from house to house as a group of neighbors tried to escape their blazing subdivision, abandoning their cars in a blocked road and running to an industrial outbuilding for safety. All six perished just blocks from their homes.

Things To Do

Prince Harry's 40th birthday marks the moment the royal scamp moves to middle age

Nation

Oregon DMV mistakenly registered more than 300 non-citizens to vote since 2021